Matt Healy confirms The 1975 aren’t splitting up









After previously informing fans of their upcoming “indefinite hiatus”, Matty Healy has confirmed The 1975 aren’t splitting up.

Earlier this week, before bursting into a performance of ‘Sex’ at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, California, Healy told the audience: “It’s wonderful you’re all here. After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”

While he’s still yet to detail precisely what their “indefinite hiatus” will detail, Healy has ruled out the band parting ways.

Addressing the crowd at San Jose’s SAP Arena, the singer said: “I didn’t mean to scare any hardcore fans by insinuating that we were splitting up or anything like that.” He added: “That’s not happening. Don’t worry.”

The 1975 are currently on the North American section of their Still… at their very best tour which is set to conclude in December. The group also recently announced a UK and European leg of the tour commencing in 2024, which includes four nights at London’s O2 and is set to see the band make history by staging the first-ever “carbon removed” live concert.

This will be a part of a series of “pilot” events where various methods would be used to extract the carbon generated by the shows and remove it from the atmosphere.

Sam Booth, the Director of Sustainability at AEG Europe, stated, “The perfect large-scale carbon-free event does not currently exist, but while the industry continues to innovate and improve to reduce emissions to their lowest possible level, carbon removals will remain an important piece of the puzzle.”

Watch Healy speak to fans in San Jose below.

See more “We didn’t mean to scare any of the hardcore fans, we are NOT breaking up”#The1975 #SATVBpic.twitter.com/VReejx8Afn — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) September 29, 2023