Matthew Perry reveals emotional outburst after the death of Chris Farley









The Friends star Matthew Perry has come out to reveal that he reacted to the death of comedian Chris Farley with physical anger.

Farley, who was a former celebrated Saturday Night Live (SNL) cast member, passed away from a drug overdose in 1997, aged just 33. The comedian starred alongside Perry in the 1998 movie Almost Heroes, a comedy western about two bumbling explorers racing across America’s western frontier, which was directed by Christopher Guest and turned out to be Farley’s penultimate role.

Revealing his thoughts about Farley’s death in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry recalled, “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out…I found myself publicly discussing his death from drugs and alcohol. I was high the entire time. No one knew — not my family, my friends, no one”.

Late last year, Perry spoke to Bill Maher about how he believes that he was saved from a “higher power” after his colon burst as a result of opioid abuse.

“I believe there is a higher power,” he told Maher. “I have a very close relationship with him that’s helped me a lot.” Maher responded by saying: “Everyone is on your side. Everyone is glad you’re here”.

Take a look at the Almost Heroes trailer below, starring Matthew Perry and Chris Farley.