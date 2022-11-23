Matthew Perry says a “higher power” saved his life amid drug battle









Matthew Perry, the sarcastic one from Friends, has been rather more candid than his famed character when reflecting upon how he was helped through his life-threatening drug battle by a “higher power”.

Perry ruminates on the highs and lows of his career in his forthcoming autobiography titled Friends, Lovers, And the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. When promoting the book on Bill Maher’s Real Time, he spoke openly about some of the battles therein.

At one point, when his colon burst as a result of opioid abuse, the actor was given a one in 50 chance of surviving. Surviving those odds has changed the way Perry sees the world and he believes he is the benefactor of divine intervention.

“I believe there is a higher power,” he told Maher. “I have a very close relationship with him that’s helped me a lot.” Maher responded saying: “Everyone is on your side. Everyone is glad you’re here.”

While Perry was vague on his new-found spiritualism, his novel looks to lift the lid on how he overcame his troubles. It begins: “Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead.”

It is described as “an unforgettable memoir that is both intimate and eye-opening – as well as a hand extended to anyone struggling with sobriety.”

