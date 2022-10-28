Matthew Perry apologises, claims he's "a big fan" of Keanu Reeves









Matthew Perry has been in the headlines recently due to his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In it, Perry has opened up about a lot of subjects that contributed to the decline in his health as well as his professional career.

One of the primary subjects of the book is Perry’s intense struggle with addiction which almost killed him. While fans have expressed their support for the recovering Friends star, Perry attracted the wrath of many people on social media platforms due to one particular comment in his book.

In it, Perry made a strange remark about beloved Hollywood star Keanu Reeves and compared him to deceased actors such as River Phoenix and Heath Ledger. When the excerpt was published, many felt that Perry criticised Reeves for his supposed lack of talent.

Perry wrote: “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us? River was a better actor than me; I was funnier. But I certainly held my own in our scenes — no small feat, when I look back decades later.”

After the extensive backlash online, Perry apologised for his comments in a statement to Deadline. While explaining the bizarre comment, Perry said: “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologise. I should have used my own name instead.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.