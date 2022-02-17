Matthew Modine cast for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'









Whilst Tenet arrived in 2020 to a mixed critical and commercial response, there’s no doubt that director Christopher Nolan remains a contemporary filmmaker that demands your attention every time he releases a new movie. With a remarkable cinematic scope and creative ingenuity, his next film Oppenheimer is already gathering steam ahead of its release in summer 2023, with Matthew Modine having been added to the impressive ensemble cast.

Star of the iconic Stanley Kubrick war film Full Metal Jacket as well as Nolan’s own superhero film The Dark Knight Rises, Modine joins the cast alongside Dylan Arnold and Olli Haaskivi in the director’s latest WWII epic. Following the creation of the world’s first atomic bomb by scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the new film is set to be an intricate moral thriller that dissects the very moment that human history was changed forever.

The new cast members join an already impressive group of actors including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie, with Murphy taking the lead as the divisive titular scientist. Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, the script for the new film will be penned by none other than Nolan himself.

The upcoming film also represents the very first time that the director has departed from Warner Bros, teaming up with Universal for Oppenheimer who is calling the new film an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it”. W

hile we await the release of Christopher Nolan’s new film on July 21st, 2023, take a look at the trailer for his other WWII thriller, Dunkirk, below.