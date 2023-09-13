Matthew McConaughey reveals new book came to him “in a dream”









Matthew McConaughey has revealed the idea behind his debut children’s book, Just Because, came to him “in a dream”. Paired with illustrations by Renee Kurilla, it features rhyming couplets that start with the words “Just because”.

An excerpt from the book, which was released on September 12th, reads: “Just because I forgive you, doesn’t mean that I still trust. There’s what you do, there’s what I do, and yours is not my must.”

“This book came to me in a dream,” McConaughey told USA Today. “It was like a folk song ditty. I woke up at 2:30 and just went and wrote it down,” the actor said. He added: “I thought it was a Bob Dylan ditty, which it kind of is.”

While it is the actor’s first children’s book, it marks his second book overall. His memoir, Greenlights, published in 2020, previously topped The New York Times non-fiction best-seller list upon release.

Explaining his new book further, the actor said, “It’s about the poetry of life, instead of having the pressure on us that feels like we’re told every day that we need to be absolute about every single thing.

He continued, suggesting, “That’s not really life. Life’s much more poetic, odd, ironic. Once you admit all these contradictions, life becomes much more of a poem.”

While making successful forays into the world of literature, McConaughey remains active in Hollywood and is set to star in upcoming thriller The Rivals Of Amziah King by writer-director Andrew Patterson. Additionally, he has recently lent his voice to Elvis Presley in the adult animated comedy, Agent Elvis.