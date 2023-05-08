Matthew McConaughey to star in new movie ‘The Rivals of Amziah King’









Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey has been confirmed as the central star of The Rivals of Amziah King, an upcoming crime thriller set in rural Oklahoma. Black Bear Pictures, the production firm behind I Care a Lot and The Imitation Game, confirmed the news today.

The Rivals of Amziah King is set to be written and directed by Andrew Patterson, the filmmaker best known for The Vast of Night. At present, the details of the plot remain unclear, but a new press release describes the movie as a “deeply atmospheric, character-focused crime thriller set against the unique backdrop of remote Oklahoma”. McConaughey is set to star as the titular protagonist.

“Black Bear is thrilled to partner with our friends at Heyday in supporting the bold creation that will be The Rivals of Amziah King,” Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman said in a new statement. “Andrew Patterson’s visionary filmmaking and Matthew McConaughey’s extraordinary talent are sure to deliver audiences a truly original and compelling film.”

David Heyman, Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Jeffrey Clifford, Will Greenfield and Patterson are reported as the movie’s producers. Meanwhile, Heyday’s Rob Silva and Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova will executive produce.

“When I first watched The Vast of Night, it was clear to me that Andrew Patterson was a remarkable talent with a singular vision,” Heyman of Heyday Films added. “I am incredibly excited to be working with Andrew and to support him and Matthew as they bring Amziah to life and make what I believe will be an extraordinary film.”