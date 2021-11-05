Matt Smith laments 'Star Wars' role that was cut by J.J. Abrams









English actor Matt Smith has worked on some of the most popular shows of our time, ranging from sci-fi gems like Doctor Who to the overwhelmingly popular Netflix period drama The Crown. His latest project has been a highly anticipated one because it is the most recent work directed by Edgar Wright called Last Night in Soho where Smith starred alongside other Netflix stars like Anya Taylor-Joy.

In a recent interview, Smith revealed that he has one major regret related to his professional career. According to the actor, he was all set to star in the final episode of Star Wars which came out in 2019. Titled The Rise of Skywalker, the film had a mixed reception and left many fans feeling conflicted about the legacy of the iconic franchise.

“No I didn’t [shoot any scenes],” Smith revealed, insisting that he was very close to signing on to The Rise of Skywalker. “We were close to me being in it but then it never quite happened. I think the thing they were thinking of me for eventually the part became obsolete and they didn’t need it, and so, I never got to be in Star Wars, there we are.”

Smith did not determine the exact role he was supposed to play, claiming that he “could not possibly say” whether the role was Palpatine’s son but he added: “But it was a pretty groovy thing, it was a really groovy part and concept. It was a big thing, it was a big story detail, a transformative Star Wars story detail but it never got quite over the line. It was a big shift in the history of the franchise.”

Smith only had “a couple of meetings” to discuss the role but he reminded fans that there was still hope that his character could come back in a subsequent addition to the franchise, indicating that the role must be important enough for a revival in a later instalment to the Star Wars legacy: “Well maybe I can come back, you never know.”

The original plans for the theatrical release of Last Night in Soho were delayed by the pandemic but those schedules are now back on track. You can catch Wright’s latest film in the nearest theatres after its release in the US and UK on October 29 of this year.

Watch the trailer for Last Night in Soho below.