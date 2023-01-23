Matt Maltese announces new album 'Driving Just To Drive'









London musician Matt Maltese has announced the release of his fourth album, Driving Just To Drive, set to be released on Friday, 28th April, through Nettwerk. The album is Maltese’s first since the 2021 critically acclaimed effort Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow. Maltese also shared the title track from the forthcoming album.

With over 5.3million weekly listeners, Maltese has already amassed half a billion streams across all platforms, with over 270 million coming from his viral track ‘As The World Caves In’. His social media following is also expanding, with 500,000 followers on TikTok, where the likes of Doja Cat and Kim Taehyung have become ardent supporters. In fact, Doja Cat even organised an Instagram Live singalong for Maltese’s track, ‘Curl Up And Die’. On top of this, Frank Ocean featured the artist’s song, ‘Rom-Com Gone Wrong’, on his Blonded radio show.

Along with gaining fans among global superstars, Maltese has gained support closer to home, appearing as a credited songwriter on Jamie T’s 2022 bestselling record, All Good Time, with Jamie T touting him as one of the UK’s best new songwriters. Additionally, Maltese has recently co-written music with Celeste and Joy Crookes for their recent records. Maltese hasn’t just won over his fellow musicians; he has also won over the music press. ‘Mother’, a previous single from Driving Just To Drive, further pushed his sound to the mainstream masses.

Talking about his upcoming release, Maltese says: “I think getting older and busier, you can sometimes create a rewards system in your brain, where every action needs to have a reason for doing that action. But there’s also a whole new fresh load of doom out there that sometimes can put our obsession with personal ‘growth’ into perspective. I often live in a building-block mindset where I need to do this thing so I can do that thing, and that means I’ll have a chance at that other thing. In the meantime, there are all these uncontrollable (and maybe even unchangeable) realities, like a wealth-bias financial system and an exponentially heating world, that could render all the productivity pointless.”

He continues: “I thought a lot back to being younger and how much more I used to do things just to do them. Playing on a playground as a kid or just going for a drive and listening to music in the car. I used to love stuff with no sense of an outcome, with no sense of self-imposed necessity. I think it’s important to have some of that in our lives.”

Driving Just To Drive finds Maltese looking back to look forward. Maltese casts an eye on his past, pondering the meaning of where he grew up. The musician adds: “When I was younger, I was über earnest – when I was 18 and got my heart broken I lost this ego thing in me, and it brought back earnestness in a way,” The emotions resulting from this journey has helped Maltese push his work to new levels. “I’d pushed that earnestness away as I felt self-conscious, but as time goes on, there’s no time anymore for self-deprecation. I think the way I lived my life before 2021 was all thinking. I now try to think less, and be less precious with what I write.”

His collaboration with Crooks and Celeste had left him feeling he was ready to enlist the help of a producer to record the new record. With first-time producer Josh Scarbrow on board, Maltese found himself in that thriving songwriting space he was craving. “I’m bad at letting go to make someone else help me, but I’ve got better,” Maltese says. “Sharing those moments in real life with another person is just really nice. Josh hadn’t made an album before which I loved, and also working with someone my age ended up being really important.”

The journey recording Driving Just To Drive finds Maltese at his most relaxed and free, pushing the boundaries of his sound but not straying too far from what has gained him fans worldwide, producing something heartbreaking and genuinely, deeply heartfelt.