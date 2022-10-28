Matt Maltese returns with sombre new single ‘Mother’









Matt Maltese - 'Mother' 4

The hushed tones of Matt Maltese are ideal for when the nights draw in. Sumptuous and mellowed, the ambient energy in his piano-led ditties are a winter blessing. His new single, ‘Mother’, is another outing that can add some warmth to your living room and a touch of earnest comfort to your evening.

Expanding on ‘Mother’, Matt says: “I had this sad, almost funny conversation with my mum a while back about breaking up with an ex-girlfriend. I’d known it had really affected her, and in her mind, it was almost like a member of the family was just disappearing overnight. I realised more than ever the similarity between my own experience of heartache and hers. Just like you, they lose someone without choosing to lose someone, and they have even less agency than you do in the process.”

He continues: “I remember comforting her at the end of the conversation with a line I’d been told myself years before about the same relationship – ‘you’ll learn to love again,’ I said – and both of us kind of laughed. You always feel like you’re the main one hurting in a break-up, but relationships can form these webs that intertwine the people around you into them, and that’s a lot of change and grief for everyone. And a lot of sad, almost funny conversations.”

It is this sense of patent sincerity that provides depth to his music. With gorgeous melodies and a seamlessly sighing voice capable of rattling the rafters with a simple exhale, you don’t need much more than that to offer up masterful gems. ‘Mother’ is an effortless breeze backed up with a bracing air of honest charm from Maltese.

The single hints at a big announcement on the way, but for now, with the London star about to commence on a long US run of shows, we’ll have to sit tight, and relax with a glass of wine and sway in the bath of his back catalogue to date.

You can check out the new single below.

