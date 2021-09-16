Matt Helders remixes She Drew The Gun song ‘Behave Myself’







Arctic Monkeys very own agile beast behind the drum kit, Matt Helders, has revealed a new remix of She Drew The Gun’s track ‘Behave Myself’.

The original track is taken from She Drew The Gun’s forthcoming album of the same name due out on October 8th via Submarine Cat Records.

Helders revealed: “I am a big fan of the band and a big fan of Ross Orton [producer who worked on ‘Behave Myself’], so I was excited to be asked to remix this tune.”

Regarding his stripped-back stylings, the drummer revealed: “Lyrically the song is important so I tried to remix it with that in mind, I didn’t want to divert attention away from the message.”

In other Arctic Monkeys news, the group have reportedly completed the recording of their latest album at a Suffolk monastery called the Butley Priory.

As per a previous post on their website, the priory revealed that the Arctic Monkeys had recorded their forthcoming seventh album at the venue.

“Musicians love the acoustics in the Great Hall and Drawing Room, with their huge vaulted ceilings,” the post read.

Before hinting that Arctic Monkeys may be returning with a jazzy lounge style: “Being serenaded while watering and weeding the garden, listening to the double bass, drums and piano wafting out of the open double doors, was pretty nice. Thank you, Arctic Monkeys.”

As we await further updates, this glowing remix will certainly help to tide eager fans over until then.

