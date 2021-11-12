Matt Helders says new Arctic Monkeys album set for 2022









Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has revealed that a new Arctic Monkeys album is set for a 2022 release date.

While being interviewed on BBC Radio, Helders was asked about whether the band was working on the follow up to 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino. Helders revealed that not only is the album in progress, but it’s close enough to being finished for him to predict a release in the coming year.

“It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works,” Helders explains. “I think by the time we get everything together it’ll be next year. Hopefully, we can get out and tour next summer.”

Speaking of the album’s sound, Helders describes how “we tend to always move it on a little bit. For us, because we’re so involved in it, it always makes sense. They always kind of pick up where the other one left off in a way.”

“It makes sense when you think about it in the context of the last record. But we always do try and do something a bit different – it’s kind of hard to describe. You can tell it’s the same band.”

Tranquillity Base Hotel + Casino represented a major shift away from the bluesy AM, incorporating 60s psychedelia and 70s glam rock into the band’s ever-evolving sound. Arctic Monkeys have come a long way from their garage rock origins on Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, and it sounds as if their upcoming seventh album will be yet another stylistic change.

You can check out the interview with Helders here. There’s no set date or name for the new Arctic Monkeys album, but there is something for fans to get excited over. Particularly with the speculative potential for a link-up with Kevin Parker lingering somewhere in dreamland.