Matt Healy tells Oasis “stop messing around” and reunite









The 1975 frontman Matt Healy has told Oasis to “stop messing around” and reunite. After decades of acrimonious scuffles and utter refusal, this will no doubt be the message that the Gallagher brothers needed, and a reunion now seems imminent.

During an interview on Q with Tom Power, Healy incredulously questioned: “What are Oasis doing?” he continued. “Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?”

The 33-year-old teen idol then added that he could deal with the Gallaghers “dressing like they’re in their 20s and being in their 50s” but he said that their actions follow the same pattern and that the band simply “need to grow up.”

He claimed that their largely unknown problem is “not that complicated” and that they should address it “as men” rather than exacerbating “tensions by being very tactile, very open and very silly.” Well, he’ll be pleased to know that rumours of an Oasis reunion are more fervent than ever following Noel Gallagher’s recent divorce.

But will Healy finally be the man to push it over the line? “They’re men of the people, and they’re sat around in, like, Little Venice and Highgate, crying over an argument with their brother,” he said. “Grow up! HeadlineGlastonbury! Have a good time! Have a laugh!”

The 1975 singer is currently in the midst of his own tour at the moment and certain controversial actions have been brought into criticism. But he put these aside for the interview as he called out Oasis: “Do me a favour: get back together! Stop messing around. That’s my public service announcement for today.”

