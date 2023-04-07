Matt Damon discusses “one of the best actors I’ve ever seen in my life”









Since the very beginning of his career, Matt Damon was always destined for success. While Good Will Hunting provided the kickstart that most artists can only dream of, Damon has gone on to work with some of the biggest names in Hollywood – ranging from Steven Spielberg to Martin Scorsese. In addition to the widespread commercial success that his projects almost always earn, Damon has also received the most prestigious accolades in the field.

After delivering a fascinating performance in Ridley Scott’s 2021 film The Last Duel, Damon is now set to star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic Oppenheimer. Already highly anticipated by fans all around the world, Damon will play the role of Leslie Groves – the officer who directed the Manhattan Project, which led to the creation of the atomic bomb. The cast has drawn the attention of cinephiles everywhere, especially since it contains several talented actors, such as Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr, among many others.

This experience has given Damon the opportunity to work alongside the world’s best, something that every actor appreciates. Previously, while taking part in a Reddit AMA, Damon was once asked to name the greatest actor he has ever worked with. While Damon’s list of collaborators is too extensive and full of significant names, he singled out Casey Affleck and claimed that seeing Affleck evolve as an artist was a wonderful experience for him.

Damon said: “That’s a really tough question because I’ve worked with so many really wonderful people, people who I admire a lot and become friends with. Choosing one would be really tough, but I have to say, going back in my career, Casey Affleck is one of the best actors that I’ve ever seen in my life. Growing up with him, he’s 5 years younger than me, he’s kind of like a little brother to me, but watching his work develop over the years has been really fun.”

He cited Affleck’s heartbreaking performance in Manchester by the Sea, insisting that it was his best work: “There’s a movie that I produced that’s coming out called Manchester by the Sea. I’m as proud of that as anything I’ve ever been a part of. Casey is the lead in that movie, Kenny Lonergan directed it, and Casey is absolutely brilliant in that movie. I’m really proud to see what the world thinks of this movie, it’s a beautiful little movie.”

Affleck’s fantastic rendition of a depressed janitor in Manchester by the Sea is truly exceptional, especially the way he handles the unforgiving landscape of grief. It seems like Damon has reunited with Affleck on Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which has somehow managed to draw almost every prominent star in the industry.