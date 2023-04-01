Matt Damon calls new Christopher Nolan film ‘Oppenheimer’ “spectacular”









Following his performance in the movie Air, Matt Damon is set to star in Christopher Nolan’s latest film, Oppenheimer. This marks Nolan’s 12th film after the heavily conceptual Tenet released in 2020.

Nolan’s tale of the legendary scientist responsible for the atomic bomb comes from the book American Prometheus, which documents Oppenheimer’s life and eventual building of the weapon. When speaking about the film, Damon was shocked to see what Nolan had done with it, saying, “It’s such an amazing book. Chris’s adaptation of that book is phenomenal, it’s just a brilliant piece of writing. And you can imagine what he did photographing it on IMAX. It’s just spectacular”.

Damon stars in the film as US Army Corps of Engineers Leslie Groves, alongside actors like Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Cillian Murphy in the lead role.

Nolan was previously known for his impressive approach to visual storytelling, including the spectacle that went into shooting movies like Inception and Dunkirk. Away from Nolan, Damon has been working on the film Air, which documents Nike’s plan to secure a deal with NBA star Michael Jordan, which resulted in the iconic Air Jordan sneaker.

Oppenheimer is set to hit theatres on July 21st, 2023.

