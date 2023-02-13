Watch the trailer for ‘AIR: Courting A Legend’ starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon









Good Will Hunting writers and stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have reunited in AIR: Courting A Legend, which Affleck will also direct the project. The film is based on how Nike conjured its signature Air Jordan sneaker in partnership with basketball icon Michael Jordan.

AIR: Courting A Legend’s synopsis reads: “Sonny Vaccaro (Damon) and Nike pursue basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that revolutionises the world of sports and contemporary culture. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.”

Viola Davis, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Jason Bateman, Matthew Maher, and Chris Messina are all reportedly appearing in the film alongside Damon and Affleck. It has been confirmed that athlete Jordan will not appear.

This will be Affleck’s sixth directed feature following the 2016 crime drama Live by Night. During an interview with Variety, the star revealed the influence his time behind the camera had on his work in front of it, stating, “I’ve kind of changed as an actor, my approach, particularly from before and after I started directing, because it was really instructive.”

“I learned more about acting from directing than I did from acting classes and being an actor,” he added. “There’s something really valuable about being on the other side, and seeing what works and seeing what doesn’t. And seeing what you can do editorially.”

He added: “I feel like my own acting, at least by my own standards, has gotten better as I’ve gotten older, and had more life experiences and gone through more things and had more stuff to access. “I have to find ways to make this as realistic as possible and trust that if I feel the way the character is feeling, then it’s good.”

AIR: Courting A Legend will be released on April 5th.

