Matt Damon opens up about his battle with depression









The star of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming thriller Oppenheimer, Matt Damon, has revealed that he fell into “depression” when filming a movie he perceived to be heading for failure.

Damon made the revelation during an episode of the YouTube series Jake’s Takes whilst discussing Oppenheimer alongside co-stars Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt. “Without naming any particular movies…sometimes you find yourself in a movie that you know, perhaps, might not be what you had hoped it would be, and you’re still making it,” Damon said.

He continued: “And I remember halfway through production and you’ve still got months to go and you’ve taken your family somewhere, you know, and you’ve inconvenienced them, and I remember my wife [Luciana Barroso] pulling me up because I fell into a depression about like, what have I done?”

The Oppenheimer star explained, “She just said, ‘We’re here now.’ You know, and it was like…I do pride myself, in a large part because of her, at being a professional actor and what being a professional actor means is you go and you do the 15-hour day and give it absolutely everything, even in what you know is going to be a losing effort. And if you can do that with the best possible attitude, then you’re a pro, and she really helped me with that.”

In other Oppenheimer news, Cillian Murphy was recently asked about his latest film and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie being released on the same day, July 21st. Responding to IGN’s question, he said: “I mean, I’ll be going to see Barbie, 100 per cent. I can’t wait to see it.”

“I think it’s just great for the industry and for audiences, that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out on the same day,” Murphy added. “You can spend the whole day in the cinema – what’s better than that?”

Watch Matt Damon describing his depression on Jake’s Takes below.