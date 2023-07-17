Matt Damon names U2 as his “desert island band”









Matt Damon, star of Oppenheimer, has revealed U2 are his “desert island band” and admitted he even prefers them to The Beatles.

Along with Ben Affleck, Damon was recently a producer on the U2 documentary Kiss The Future. The film, released earlier this year, charts the story of the Irish band’s monumental 1997 gig in Sarajevo while Bosnia and Herzegovina following the end of the Bosnian War. During the show, Bono famously told the crowd: “Viva Sarajevo! Fuck the past, kiss the future!”

Discussing his adoration of U2, Damon revealed during a new interview on the British radio station Radio X: “I love them, there’s my desert island band right there. If you gave me one band, they supplanted The Beatles even for me, who I love.”

Damon also revealed his plans to be in attendance for the opening night of the Irish band’s residency at the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas on September 29th. “It looks amazing, and the venue, I’m interested but I’m just dying to see what they do in there.

Additionally, in the same interview, Damon spoke about his love for Inhaler, who are fronted by Bono’s son Eli Hewson. “Do you know whose great? Have you guys been listening to Inhaler? Those guys are epic, so fantastic. They’re so great,” he remarked.

Damon also shared the following anecdote: “I talked to Bono about it a couple of years ago and he had me laughing because he said there’s a song they wrote called ‘Ice Cream Sundae’. His son, the first line he wrote was ‘I’m in the pursuit of happiness, I’m gonna get it, I’m gonna get it’, and then the second verse starts, and the line is ‘I’m in the pursuit of happiness, I’m gonna get it, I’m gonna get it’.”

The actor continued: “Bono said to him that you can’t start the second verse that you can’t start the second verse with the same line as the first verse, then his son goes, ‘Yeah okay Dad’.”

Watch Damon open up about his love of U2 below.

