Matt Damon names Inhaler as his new favourite band









Oppenheimer actor Matt Damon has revealed the Irish indie-rock band Inhaler are his favourite new band.

Earlier this year, Inhaler released their second album Cuts & Bruises, which topped the charts in their native Ireland. The group are fronted by Eli Hewson, he is the son of U2 frontman Bono who is a friend of Damon and turned him onto their music.

During an interview with Toby Tarrant on Radio X, when asked about his favourite current music, Damon said: “Do you know whose great? Have you guys been listening to Inhaler? Those guys are epic, so fantastic. They’re so great.”

He continued: “I talked to Bono about it a couple of years ago and he had me laughing because he said there’s a song they wrote called ‘Ice Cream Sundae’. His son, the first line he wrote was ‘I’m in the pursuit of happiness, I’m gonna get it, I’m gonna get it’, and then the second verse starts, and the line is ‘I’m in the pursuit of happiness, I’m gonna get it, I’m gonna get it’. Bono said to him that you can’t start the second verse that you can’t start the second verse with the same line as the first verse, then his son goes, ‘Yeah okay Dad’.”

The actor then compared it with his own experience as a writer, “I remember when we wrote Good Will Hunting, I remember everyone said, ‘These scenes are too long, you can’t write scenes this long’ and we were like, ‘Yeah okay’. It’s that thing when the next generation comes in and goes ‘No, we are doing it this way’.”

Speaking exclusively with Far Out last year, Inhaler discussed touring with their heroes Arctic Monkeys who they called “the greatest”.

“Every night, we just got to watch them be the greatest rock band in the world,” drummer Ryan McMahon said. He continued: “They’re just so on it, and for a band that hadn’t toured in like three years, they really proved why they’re still at the top, and their new album is so fun to listen to. The fact we get to do it all again goes back to that imposter syndrome. We don’t feel worthy of it at all.”

In a four-star review of Inhaler’s Cuts & Bruises, Far Out wrote: “Cuts & Bruises won’t make Inhaler the saviours of rock ‘n’ roll, but neither do they foster ambitions to be in that position. The Dublin band’s sound is closer to vintage pop than rock, but that doesn’t discredit their credentials and ability to make authentic music from the heart. Cynics will wrongly suggest Hewson’s famous father as a reason for the band’s success, but Eli is his own artist, and Inhaler’s journey is only beginning.”