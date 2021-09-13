Matt Damon fans unearth secret Instagram account







Some celebrities, despite their public presence, just don’t like being on social media. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Stone, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon are just some of the many high-profile individuals who have turned down the online platforms. Though, for fans of Matt Damon in particular, this has been a hard truth to face, with superfans of the actor unearthing his private Instagram account.

Best known for the action series, The Bourne Identity, as well as Good Will Hunting, Ocean’s 11, The Martian and Stillwater, Matt Damon revealed the existence of a personal profile to GQ last Wednesday, September 8.

Speaking to the magazine Damon reported his lack of interest in social media, noting: “I understand wanting to be connected to everybody on Facebook, but my life is so full and I’m connected, really, to everybody I need to be connected to”. Sharp fans of the actor noticed that he did however confirm the existence of “a very private Instagram account” that he used to keep in touch with friends and family, reporting having just 76 followers in total.

It didn’t take long for fans of the actor to track the profile’s whereabouts, posting under the username ‘odamnmatt’ (a ‘complex’ anagram of Damon’s own name) where he has presumably been inundated with follower requests from eager fans.

Damon’s latest film, The Last Duel, directed by Ridley Scott recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival, starring the likes of Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and

Matt Damon himself. Written by longtime writing collaborators, Damon and Affleck, who have also joined forces on Good Will Hunting and Gerry, the plot follows King Charles VI (Alex Lawther) who declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) settle his dispute with his squire (Adam Driver) by challenging him to a duel.

Check out the trailer for The Last Duel and all the Instagram investigations, below.

i found matt damon's finsta and honestly it shouldn't have taken an hour — zoë (@zoe_alliyah) September 8, 2021

lol here u go! let me know who else follows him 💌 pic.twitter.com/9xBJyntaYI — zoë (@zoe_alliyah) September 8, 2021

Elsa (Chris Hemsworth wife who also happens to be friends with Matt Damon’s wife) and Pedro pascal also follow him pic.twitter.com/VMuWOFLYDG — Jessica Gasca (@iamjessicagaska) September 8, 2021

Comments