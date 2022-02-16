Massive Attack confirm Royal Hospital Kilmainham show









Trip-hop outfit Massive Attack has announced a significant show they are set to play in Dublin in the summer. The band have announced a series of shows they intend to play during the summer in Europe.

Following a spirited tour across the European mainland, the group will arrive in Dublin for their seminal performance at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on August 28th.

Formed in 1988, Bristol-band Massive Attack consisted of Robert ‘3D’ Del Naja, Adrian ‘Tricky’ Thaws, Andrew ‘Mushroom’ Vowles and Grant ‘Daddy G’ Marshall. The quartet recorded their first album, Blue Lines, in 1991, which featured the seminal anthem ‘Unfinished Sympathy’. The lyrics were written by Shara Nelson, who also sang the melody to the pop tune.

More recently, Massive Attack have become more socially conscious, particularly when it comes to environmental issues. Del Naja partnered with green industrialist Dale Vince and artist Bill Posters to expose a practice, which they feel offers misleading and false information about how environmentally conscious their products are.

“The cultural and live music sectors have been historically used by major transnational polluters as public arenas to do their dirty laundry,” Del Naja said. “As artists we have spent decades attempting to persuade promoters and venues to remove unethical, polluting identities and sponsors from live music events. This is the cultural sector’s opportunity to return the favour via this public service intervention.”

The Royal Hospital Kilmainham is a former hospital that currently houses the Irish Museum of Modern Art. It’s a popular tourist destination and has served as a trendy concert venue in more recent years. Leonard Cohen performed there in 2008, which was purportedly attended by luminaries Daniel Day-Lewis and U2, and Britpop favourites Blur sang at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in 2013.

More recently, Patti Smith performed there in 2015, and Australian post-psychedelic rock outfit Tame Impala followed in 2016. Fittingly, popular Irish band Kodaline invited two Irish bands to support them in 2015. Hudson Taylor and Little Hours performed alongside Kodaline at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham. And now Massive Attack are the latest to perform at the former 17th-century hospital.