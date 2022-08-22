Mass shooting thwarted by police at Washington music festival









Police officers who arrested a man trying to gain admittance to the Bass Canyon EDM festival at the George Amphitheater in Grant County, Washington, believe that they thwarted a potential mass shooting.

Grant County’s Sheriff’s Office released a public statement reading: “Grant County sheriff’s deputies on Friday night believe they stopped an Ephrata man who may have had plans to commit a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater.”

Officers present witnessed a man inhale an unknown substance from a balloon, load and holster two pistols, before covertly inquiring with staff and concertgoers about exit points and what time the event was set to conclude.

Police later identified the suspect as 31-year-old Jonathan R. Moody. He was subsequently detained and is currently being held in Grant County Jail awaiting further investigation. Current charges are based on the unlawful carrying and handling of weaponry.

The police have been quick to comment on the vital role that concertgoers played in reporting the suspicious behaviour to the police. This prompt alert allowed them to stop him entering the festival and mingling with the 25,000 strong crowd.

You can read the full statement issued by the Sheriff’s Office below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.