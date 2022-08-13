One dead and dozens injured after high winds cause stage collapse at Spanish EDM festival









Spain’s Medusa festival has come to an abrupt end after one person was killed and dozens more injured when high winds caused part of a stage to collapse. The accident occurred near a coastal town outside Valencia.

According to reports, festival infrastructure was damaged when extremely high winds battered the site, located in the east coast town of Cullera. The festival, which kicked off on Wednesday, was supposed to wrap up after six days of music.

According to a tweet from the regional emergency services, three festival-goers have suffered serious trauma injuries, with 14 others suffering minor injuries. The authorities have confirmed that 40 people were treated following the accident, according to The Guardian.

In a statement explaining the situation, the festival’s organisers wrote: “At around four in the morning unexpected and violent strong winds destroyed certain areas of the festival, forcing management to make the immediate decision to vacate the concert area to guarantee the safety of attendees, workers and artists.”

In the same post, Medusa officials added: “We are completely devastated and saddened at what happened this morning.”

Speaking to Spanish broadcaster TVE following the evacuation of the site, festival attendee Jesus Carretero said: “We are in a state of shock because we were 30 metres away [from the stage that collapsed]. It could have been me, it could have been anyone.”

Spain’s meteorology bureau, AEMET, observed that Cullera was subjected to “strong gusts of wind and a sudden rise in temperatures” during the night. Gusts in excess of 51mph were recorded at Alicante airport in Valencia province. Organisers have confirmed that the festival has been suspended for the time being.

You can view footage of the wind-ravaged festival site below.

Un fallecido y 17 heridos, 9 de ellos graves, en el Medusa festival. Por el reventón cálido y la caída de estructuras. pic.twitter.com/0Hfat8BJof — ɐɹɐʌǝnƃ sǝʎǝɹ nuɐɯ (@M_ReyesGuevara) August 13, 2022

One dead and 32 hospitalized due to the ravages of the wind at the Cullera Medusa Festival that has been canceled.#Medusa #Cullera #Valencia #España #Spain pic.twitter.com/XQg4JaZJX3 — Rameez Akbar Khan Meyo ✪ (@Meyo_Zaada) August 13, 2022

Una locura lo del @Medusa_festival , infraestructuras cayéndose por culpa del viento que han herido a gente… pic.twitter.com/tWSIUtM8TD — Fran Ciriza (@fran_ciriza) August 13, 2022