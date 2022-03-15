Mary Lattimore covers Bill Fay song ‘Love Is The Tune’









Los Angeles harpist Mary Lattimore has covered Bill Fay’s ‘Love Is The Tune’, and it arrives alongside a release date for the upcoming compilation album collated by Dead Oceans.

Lattimore’s new cover track comes following Julia Jacklin’s previously released rendition of ‘Just To Be A Part’. The covers are to be collated for the new Dead Oceans compilation album Still Some Light: Part 2. The new compilation will celebrate the work of English singer-songwriter Bill Fay in a collection of covers of some of his greatest compositions.

“My friend Max introduced me to Bill Fay’s records when we worked in a record store together in Philly over a decade ago,” Lattimore says. “His songs have kept me company on many long drives and have soundtracked lots of beautiful, quiet, kind of searching moments in my life. They have such a truth and observational solitude in them. I’m honoured to be able to cover a song on the harp in tribute to him”.

Lattimore’s cover is the latest from Dead Oceans’ limited edition 7” singles series, which has also seen Kevin Morby cover ‘I Hear You Calling’ and Steve Gunn effort ‘Dust Filled Room’, both originally by Bill Fay.

Speaking about Fay, Morby said, “Bill Fay exists as a secret handshake amongst us musicians. Those of us familiar with his body of work are obsessed with it. When I first heard him, years ago, I felt as if I was rediscovering something I had lost and had long been looking for. It’s an honour to be able to cover one of my favourite songs of his.”

Mary Lattimore’s cover of ‘Love Is The Tune’ is out now. Bill Fay’s Still Some Light: Part 2 compilation will arrive via Dead Oceans on May 6th.

Listen to Mary Lattimore’s spellbinding cover of Bill Fay’s ‘Love Is The Tune’ below.