Julia Jacklin covers Bill Fay song 'Just To Be A Part'









Julia Jacklin - 'Just To Be A Part' 8

American indie folk singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin has released a cover of legendary English singer-songwriter Bill Fay’s ‘Just To Be A Part’.

At the tail end of 2021, independent record label Dead Oceans announced its plans to reissue Still Some Light, a double compilation record made up of Fay’s 1970s album demos and 2009 home recordings. Most of the LP’s material found its way on to Time of the Last Persecution, but some songs were never officially recorded by Fay.

Now those tracks are being compiled and re-released, along with some timely covers by artists influenced by Fay’s pastoral folk. American indie rocker Kevin Morby was the first to take on Fay’s work with his cover of ‘I Hear You Calling’.

“Bill Fay exists as a secret handshake amongst us musicians,” Morby explained at the time. “Those of us familiar with his body of work are obsessed with it. When I first heard him, years ago, I felt as if I was rediscovering something I had lost and had long been looking for. It’s an honour to be able to cover one of my favourite songs of his”.

Jacklin’s take on the legendary singer’s beautiful melancholy is simply sublime. All the wistful yearning and uncertainty that flowed through Fay’s voice is amplified by the cracks and creaks of Jacklin’s own bray, and when she reaches those wild chorus melodies, the song simply soars.

Jacklin has been relatively quiet over the past two years, having dropped a cover of Björk’s ‘Army of Me’ with RVG in 2021 and a pretty awesome Christmas song back in 2020. Jacklin’s last album was 2019’s Crushing, and now that we’re living in year two of post/current/forever Covid World, it would certainly be nice to hear from her again.

Check out the visualiser for ‘Just To Be A Part’ down below.