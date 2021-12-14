Kevin Morby shares beautiful cover of a Bill Fay classic









Kevin Morby - 'I Hear You Calling' (Bill Fay cover) 7.8

American indie rocker Kevin Morby has released a cover of legendary English singer-songwriter Bill Fay’s ‘I Hear You Calling’.

The track was originally featured on Fay’s sophomore album, 1971’s Time of the Last Persecution. The album would be Fay’s last for over 40 years, with Fay falling into obscurity before enjoying a cult resurgence in popularity over the past three decades.

“Bill Fay exists as a secret handshake amongst us musicians,” Morby explains in a press release. “Those of us familiar with his body of work are obsessed with it. When I first heard him, years ago, I felt as if I was rediscovering something I had lost and had long been looking for. It’s an honour to be able to cover one of my favourite songs of his”.

The gentle folk of Morby’s cover is the perfect tribute to Fay’s piano-based original. The song is part of a collection of 7-inch singles reinterpreting Fay’s work, with the first release in the series being American vocalist Steve Gunn’s take on ‘Dust Filled Room’.

In 2022, independent record label Dead Oceans announced its plans to reissue Still Some Light, a double compilation record made up of ’70s album demos and 2009 home recordings. Most of the LPs material found its way on to Time of the Last Persecution, but some songs were never officially recorded by Fay.

Listen to Morby’s cover of ‘I Hear You Calling’ down below.