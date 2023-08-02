Mary Lattimore announces new album ‘Goodbye Hotel Arkada’









American experimental folk artist Mary Lattimore has announced her newest studio album, Goodbye, Hotel Arkada.

The new LP comes three years after the harpist dropped her four solo studio album, Silver Ladders, back in 2020.

“When I think of these songs, I think about fading flowers in vases, melted candles, getting older, being on tour and having things change while you’re away,” Lattimore shares in a statement, “Not realizing how ephemeral experiences are until they don’t happen anymore, fear for a planet we’re losing because of greed.”

Lattimore also described the new record as “an ode to art and music that’s really shaped your life that can transport you back in time, longing to maintain sensitivity and to not sink into hollow despondency.”

To preview the new album, Lattimore has dropped the LP’s first preview single, ‘And Then He Wrapped His Wings Around Me’. A lush folk instrumental featuring Lattimore’s signature symphonic approach to music, ‘And Then He Wrappen His Wings Around Me’ features an old-timey harmonium, sparse string stabs, and the angelic tones of Lattimore’s harp.

Joining her on the new track is previous collaborator Meg Baird, with whom Lattimore released the joint album Ghost Forests in 2018. The new track also features accordionist Walt McClements, who joined Lattimore on tour last year.

Other artists set to be featured on Goodbye, Hotel Arkada include The Cure’s Lol Tolhurst and Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell.

Check out the video for ‘And Then He Wrappen His Wings Around Me’, plus the tracklisting for Goodbye, Hotel Arkada, down below. Goodbye, Hotel Arkada is set for an October 6th release.

Goodbye, Hotel Arkada tracklisting:

‘And Then He Wrapped His Wings Around Me’ (Feat. Meg Baird & Walt McClements) ‘Arrivederci’ (Feat. Lol Tolhurst) ‘Blender In A Blender’ (Feat. Roy Montgomery) ‘Music For Applying Shimmering Eye Shadow’ ‘Horses, Glossy On The Hill’ ‘Yesterday’s Parties’ (Feat. Rachel Goswell & Samara Lubelski)