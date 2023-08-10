Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’ to be digitally reissued with bonus tracks for 50th anniversary









A new edition of Marvin Gaye‘s seminal album, Let’s Get It On, will be digitally reissued on August 25th to mark the record’s 50th anniversary.

Fans can expect over 30 bonus tracks, 18 of which are currently unreleased. Gaye’s original sessions for a discarded album of ballads, which were later re-recorded and posthumously released as Vulnerable, appear on the expanded edition of Let’s Get It On.

Plenty of new mixes and alternative takes will be accessible on the reissue, which will replace the 2001 anniversary version of Let’s Get It On currently on streaming services. This is due to many of the unreleased tracks on the 2001 edition also featuring on the 2019 release You’re the Man.

New mixes of the David Van DePitte Sessions, recorded in the early 1970s, are available on the new version of the album, with some songs featuring piano from Herbie Hancock.

Let’s Get It On was Gaye’s thirteenth album, released in 1973, establishing the musician as a sex icon. The album fused soul with funk, making it his first foray into the latter genre.

The album significantly influenced Gaye’s fellow Motown artists, aiding the development of genres like R&B and neo-soul. The album peaked at number two on the Billboard Top LPs chart while topping the US Billboard Soul LPs.

Gaye’s album brought overtly erotic lyricism to the mainstream, with several contemporary critics citing the album as one of the most sexual recordings ever made. Revisit the iconic title track below.