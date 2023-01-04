Marvel's Jeremy Renner shares update on Instagram: "Thank you all for your kind words"









Marvel Avengers star Jeremy Renner has shared his own update on his “critical but stable condition” following a snow plough accident. The star was rushed to hospital on Sunday after a weather-related accident and was reported to have undergone surgery.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023,” the actor’s family revealed on Monday evening. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

TMZ reported: “[Renner] was ploughing both his own and his neighbour’s driveway when the accident happened. The actor suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and underwent surgery Monday, and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

The Hawkeye star lost blood following the traumatic injury near Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, and one neighbour claims the Sno-Cat plough ran over Renner’s leg. Words of love and well-wishes flooded after the news broke, including Renner’s Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo: “Prayers up for our brother on a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way.”

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn also tweeted: “My heart is with @JeremyRenner.” Furthermore, a statement by Renner’s family thanked those who have helped him, including his doctors and nurses, alongside the “outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Following some updates on Renner’s condition, the star took to Instagram to let fans know he’s recovering following surgery. “Thank you all for your kind words,” the post showing Renner in bed reads. “I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

The two-time Academy Award nominee stars in The Mayor of Kingston on Paramount+ and Disney+’s Hawkeye.