Marvel Studios ‘Blade’ paused due to US writers strike









Marvel Studios’ upcoming Blade film starring Mahershala Ali has been put on hold due to the 2023 US writers strike. The vampire reboot was scheduled to start shooting in Atlanta next month with Yann Demange in the director’s chair.

Nic Pizzolatto, the creator of True Detective, had been hired to work on the screenplay, but things came to a halt when the Writers Guild of America (WGA) called a strike. The studio has since told the cast and crew that production will resume once the strike ends. Pizzolatto and other WGA members will not be allowed on set for as long as the strike continues.

Despite the strike, Marvel Studios has a very busy production schedule. Captain America: New World Order is currently shooting in Atlanta, and Deadpool 3 is scheduled to start production in London later this month, followed by Thunderbolts in June and Venom 3 later in the year.

The Writers Guild of America strike took effect on May 2nd, following weeks of failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). As a result of the strike – Hollywood’s first in 15 years – talk shows such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Late Night with Seth Meyers cannot broadcast new episodes and are relying on re-runs.