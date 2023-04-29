‘True Detective’ writer Nic Pizzolatto joins Marvel production of ‘Blade’









Nic Pizzolatto has joined the writing team of Marvel Studio’s upcoming Blade film. The movie will see Pizzolatto, writer of the award-winning HBO crime series True Detective, reunite with lead actor Mahershala Ali, who had previously performed in the third season of the show.

Blade will see Ali star in the titular lead role, joined by the likes of Aaron Pierre, Delroy Lindo and Mia Goth in supporting slots. Pre-production is now said to be underway, and with Pizzolatto now joining Michael Starrbury, things are likely to start moving forward at real pace.

The franchise reboot is said to be “darker than most MCU movies”. It was first announced at Comic-Con in 2019, when Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige revealed to the audience that Ali would be playing the famous vampire slayer, taking on the role from Wesley Snipes, who had brilliantly portrayed the character in several films between 1998 and 2006.

The film is being directed by White Boy Rick and Lovecraft Country pilot director Yann Demange. Blade is currently set for release in late summer 2024 as part of Phase Five of MCU’s big plan. Filming is currently expected to take place in Atlanta in late May this year.