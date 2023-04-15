Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ has a runtime of 3 hours 54 minutes









The new Martin Scorsese movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, has been reported to have a staggering runtime of 3 Hours and 54 Minutes.

Focusing on the treatment of the Osage tribe in northeast Oklahoma, along the Kansas line in Pawhuska, the 27th feature film from the veteran director tells the tragic story of Mollie Burkart, one of the city’s wealthiest individuals. The plot of Killers of the Flower Moon follows Mollie’s life after her relatives, and fellow members of the Osage tribe are murdered under mysterious circumstances, forcing the involvement of the F.B.I and J. Edgar Hoover.

Collaborating with Martin Scorsese for the tenth time, Robert De Niro will once again work with the director in the role of the cattleman and convicted murderer, William Hale, whilst the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser join him.

The movie was recently announced to be among the lineup at Cannes Film Festival 2023, joining other highly-anticipated movies, including Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City and Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest. Also included among the films is the brand new Disney movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, starring Harrison Ford for the last time in the series.