How Martin Scorsese turned Laura Dern into an actor







When we look at the landscape of contemporary cinema, it is actually remarkable to think that one of the most influential New Hollywood auteurs is still working on new projects. After the Netflix release of The Irishman, Martin Scorsese shows no signs of stopping with another film called Killers of the Flower Moon already in the works.

Over the course of his career, Scorsese has worked with some of the most celebrated actors of the 20th century as well as the 21st. Artists like Leonardo DiCaprio have labelled him as the greatest living filmmaker, while some of his other collaborators, like Jonah Hill, acknowledged that Scorsese was a true visionary and compared him to a master chess player.

Laura Dern also features in the list of actors who owe their careers to Martin Scorsese. According to Dern, it was Scorsese who recognised her talent when she was just seven-years-old. As fate would have it, Scorsese decided that Dern was destined to be an actress after witnessing her mastery over the act of perpetual consumption of ice cream.

In an interview, Dern said: “When I was seven years old, my mom was doing Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, which was being directed by Martin Scorsese. And he was the first person who sort of jokingly encouraged me to be an actor. I had been an extra in the film, and he put me prominently in this shot where I’m eating an ice cream cone. And then he shot it 19 times. So I had to eat 19 ice cream cones.”

Adding, “He took me over to my mom and said, ‘This girl just ate 19 ice creams and didn’t get sick. She’s gotta be an actress.’ And when I was in my teens, he gave me the most encouraging comment. [He said:] ‘You know, Laura, what’s really cool is you’re really building a body of work like a filmmaker does… don’t stop doing that.'”

Dern is currently working on the latest addition to the Jurassic Park film series – Jurassic World: Dominion. Universal Pictures has already scheduled release date for June 2022.

