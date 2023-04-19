Martin Scorsese to direct new Chanel advert with Timothée Chalamet









Timothée Chalamet is collaborating with the esteemed filmmaker Martin Scorsese for a brand new Chanel commercial.

The pair were spotted in New York filming the brand new commercial, with the actor taking direction from Scorsese whilst sporting a white tank top. This is the second commercial that the filmmaker has helmed for the fashion company, having created the advert Bleu de Chanel back in 2010, which starred Gaspard Ulliel and Ingrid Sophie Schram.

Meanwhile, Scorsese’s latest movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, is due to appear at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Focusing on the treatment of the Osage tribe in northeast Oklahoma, along the Kansas line in Pawhuska, the 27th feature film from the veteran director tells the tragic story of Mollie Burkart, one of the city’s wealthiest individuals. The cast sees Scorsese reunite with the likes of Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The film joins other highly anticipated releases appearing at the festival, including the Wes Anderson movie Asteroid City, Ken Loach’s The Old Oak and Jonathan Glazer’s Zone of Interest. Alongside such arthouse films at the festival are the Hollywood movies Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Pixar’s Elemental.

Take a look at the 2010 advert Bleu de Chanel below.