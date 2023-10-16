Martin Scorsese reveals how Ari Aster inspired ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’









Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese has explained how Ari Aster’s filmography helped inspire his latest movie.

Scorsese’s latest motion picture is set to arrive in cinemas on October 20th, before arriving on Apple TV+ at a later date. The film focuses on the indigenous Osage tribe of the United States who mysteriously begin to be picked off one by one, prompting an F.B.I. investigation.

Based on the non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann, the epic uncovers the brutal murders of countless Osage tribe members all in the name of money and profitable oil wells. Killers of the Flower Moon, which has a runtime of almost four hours, stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert DeNiro.

Now, in a new interview with the Irish Times, Scorsese spoke of his respect for the work of Aster, which influenced the pacing of his new movie. “I very much like the style and pacing of good horror films like Ari Aster’s Midsommar or Beau Is Afraid. The pacing of those films goes back to the B films of Val Lewton, Jacques Tourneur’s Cat People or I Walked With a Zombie. Just going a little slower. A little quieter,” he explained.

Scorsese continued: “I was very concerned about allowing scenes that were not narrative into the story, scenes to do with the Osage culture — leaving in those scenes of custom, like the baby namings, the funerals and the weddings — so we could begin to understand a little more about the people.”

He added: “I felt confident that a lot of people would allow themselves to be immersed in the world of the film. One has to take these chances. At this age, what else can I do?”

In a four-and-a-half-star review of Killers of the Flower Moon, Far Out wrote: “As expected of Scorsese, every shot is perfectly crafted and brings the nature of the true-crime narrative to new cinematic heights. At three and a half hours long, Killers of the Flower Moon is utterly captivating, sensitive in its approach and an essential work in chronicling the power that the United States would eventually become.”

