Martin Scorsese reveals he’s “sort of against” top ten lists









Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese has revealed he is “sort of against” top ten lists.

The filmmaker commented on the lists in a discussion with Time for a new profile, revealing that he is “always sort of against” the idea of top tens. Asked to rank his ten favourite movies of all time, he responded: “I’ve tried to make lists over the years of films I personally feel are my favourites, whatever that means.”

He continued: “And then you find out that the word ‘favourite’ has different levels: Films that have impressed you the most, as opposed to films you just like to keep watching, as opposed to those you keep watching and learning from, or experiencing anew. So, they’re varied. And I’m always sort of against ’10 best’ lists.”

Despite being “against” the idea of top ten lists, at the end of 2022, Scorsese took part in Sight and Sound’s decennial poll and updated his 15 favourite movies of all time. His new collection included Robert Bresson’s Diary of a Country Priest, Akira Kurosawa’s Ikiru and Carl Theodor Dreyer’s Ordet.

In other Martin Scorsese news, the latest trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon has been released by Apple TV+. Released in cinemas on October 20th, the movie follows the story of the US Osage tribe, whose members are mysteriously murdered one by one, prompting an FBI investigation. Based on David Grann’s book, it uncovers the brutal historic killings and their connection to the oil found on the tribe’s land.

Star of the movie, Leonardo DiCaprio, recently announced it as a “masterpiece”. The quote emerged during an interview with the film’s costume designer, Jacqueline West, who recalled: “We had lunch before I came here. He said, ‘Jackie, I think we worked on a masterpiece.’ I thought for Leo to say that, was something. He doesn’t say that lightly…He has been in the business since he was a little boy”.

Watch the Time interview below.