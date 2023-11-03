Martin Scorsese praises Brendan Fraser’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ performance

Following the release of Killers of the Flower Moon, Brendan Fraser’s appearance in the film has been placed under scrutiny. Now, director Martin Scorsese has praised the actor’s performance and stated that he enjoyed the experience of working with the actor.

In the film, Fraser takes on the role of W.S. Hamilton, attorney to William King Hale, played by Robert De Niro. The star-studded cast also includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons.

Fraser’s performance has been criticised for contrasting with the overarching tone of the movie, but Scorsese has supported the star. “We thought he’d be great for the lawyer, and I admired his work over the years,” he told Lad Bible at a press conference.

“We had a really good time working together, particularly with Leo. Particularly in the scene where he says ‘they’re putting a noose around your neck, he’s saving you dumb boy’,” Scorsese added.

“Really for us, when we heard that he brought the whole scene down on Leo it was perfect,” the director continued, “And had that girth, he’s big in the frame at that time. He’s a wonderful actor, and he was just great to work with.”

Scorsese also praised Gladstone’s contribution to the film, enthusing, “She could be saying nothing, but you feel everything going on behind her eyes and in the positioning of her face when she moves. But there’s so much going on inside of her, and it’s reflected in a very still way.”

In a four-and-a-half-star review of Killers of the Flower Moon, Far Out wrote: “As expected of Scorsese, every shot is perfectly crafted and brings the nature of the true-crime narrative to new cinematic heights. At three and a half hours long, Killers of the Flower Moon is utterly captivating, sensitive in its approach and an essential work in chronicling the power that the United States would eventually become.”

Watch the trailer below.