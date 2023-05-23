Martin Scorsese astounded by nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes









Director Martin Scorsese appeared to be completely overwhelmed by the nine-minute standing ovation he received at the Cannes Film Festival after the screening of his new film Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone.

Once the screening had finished, Scorsese made his way into the Grande Theatre Lumiere at Cannes to give his thanks to the audience. He looked to be genuinely grateful for their reception and almost appeared to get emotional over the ovation, thanking the audience several times.

After the nine minutes of clapping and cheering had subsided, Scorsese told the audience, “I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything like this. It’s taken its time to come around, but Apple did so great by us, shooting out there… there was lots of grass – I’m a New Yorker. We also lived in that world with the Osage, we really did, and we really miss it.”

Killers of the Flower Moon is an adaptation of David Grann’s book about the Osage murders of the 1920s. It follows an FBI investigation into the savage killing of a Native American tribe in Osage County, Oklahoma, following the discovery of a wealth of oil underneath their land.

