Martin Scorsese is working on “a couple” of projects after ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’









At the ripe old age of 80, American filmmaker Martin Scorsese is preparing to release his 27th movie in the form of Killers of the Flower Moon, with “a couple” of other projects also on the horizon.

Finally hitting cinemas after years of anticipation, Killers of the Flower Moon stars Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone. Adapted from the non-fiction novel of the same name by David Grann, the story details the murders of the Osage people in America at the hands of oil-greedy entrepreneurs and clocks in at over three hours long in length.

Even though the film is yet to be released, Scorsese has spoken to the press about his future projects.

The next film for him is The Wager, an adaptation of another one of Grann’s books, 2023’s The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, the story will follow the story of shipwreck survivors who are accused of mutineering their ship six months after returning home.

Elsewhere, Scorsese told The Times, “I’m working on the Marilynne Robinson book Home. Religious subject matter about a family in 1960s Iowa”. Though the film sounds like a smaller project, the director adds, “In production terms, yes — but it’s deceptive. I think, internally, it may be bigger”.

Speaking about his position as an older filmmaker, he adds, “I don’t want to slow down…At my age, your body tells you at a certain point you need to pace yourself, but I’m still searching for, as I mentioned earlier, the answer to how we take care of each other. I thought that my films should reflect that…I have tried the best that I can”.

Take a look at the trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon below.