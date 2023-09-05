Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio already planning their next movie









Acclaimed director Martin Scorsese looks to be planning his next movie, which will follow the forthcoming Killers of the Flower Moon. It has been reported that the filmmaker and his frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio have bought adaptation rights to a new book.

Killers of the Flower Moon, set for release this autumn, stars DiCaprio and is based on a non-fictional book by David Grann. Scorsese has now bought adaptation rights to another of Grann’s books, according to an interview with the author conducted by the French publication Télérama.

DiCaprio and Scorsese plan to collaborate on a new project based on Grann’s April 2023 book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder. The book follows the story of shipwreck survivors who are accused of mutineering their ship six months after returning home.

The official synopsis for The Wager reads: “Set in the 1740s, Wager’s story is set in motion when a patched-together boat with 30 emaciated men landed on the coast of Brazil. The men were the surviving crew of a British ship that was chasing a Spanish vessel and had crashed onto an island in South America’s Patagonia region. Their tales of surviving the seas and elements made them heroes.

“However, six months later, another vessel, even more beat up than the first one, ended up on the coat of Chile, this one with three men. These new sailors charged that the other men were actually mutineers.”

The movie would mark the eighth collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio. The pair’s latest project, Killers of the Flower Moon, is scheduled for cinematic release on October 20th, before its premiere on Apple TV+ in November.

Watch the trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon below.