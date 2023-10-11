Martin Scorsese defends ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ runtime









Director Martin Scorsese has defended the criticism that has come his way over the lengthy near-four-hour runtime of his new film Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone.

The filmmaker has pointed out, in a new interview with The Hindustan Times, that the length of his new film is a similar amount to the time that many people spend binge-watching television shows.

“People say it’s three hours, but come on,” Scorsese said. “You can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours. Also, there are many people who watch theatre for 3.5 hours.”

He continued, “There are real actors on stage; you can’t get up and walk around. You give it that respect; give cinema some respect.” Scorsese went on to explain that people should watch the movie at the cinema rather than at home.

In our four-and-a-half-star review of Killers of the Flower Moon, we wrote, “Faith has always played an essential part in most of Scorsese’s movies, and he uses it well in Killers of the Flower Moon. As expected of Scorsese, every shot is perfectly crafted and brings the nature of the true-crime narrative to new cinematic heights.”

The review continued, “At three and a half hours long, Killers of the Flower Moon is utterly captivating, sensitive in its approach and an essential work in chronicling the power that the United States would eventually become.”

Check out the trailer for the movie below.