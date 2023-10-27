Martin Scorsese believes the timing of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is “fortuitous”









Martin Scorsese, the master behind the making of Killers of the Flower Moon, has stated the release of his new film following the end of the Covid-19 pandemic seems “fortuitous”.

With an all-star cast that includes the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser and Lily Gladstone, Scorsese’s new movie is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by author David Grann. Detailing the savage murders of the Osage tribe in America, who were targeted and killed due to the valuable oil-rich land they resided upon, Killers of the Flower Moon is one of 2023’s biggest movies.

Asked by Zane Lowe, in an interview on Apple Music 1, whether he considered the new movie to be his most important, Scorsese had plenty to contribute.

“Well, the point is, does art have to be important for the moment?” he started, “How should I put it? Art should be important all the time. You follow? And then it’ll fall out of importance, and then it might come back into importance. You could talk about literature. You could talk about the fact that Herman Melville, he stopped writing stuff. I’m not comparing myself, I’m just saying that you could talk about that Van Gogh only sold one painting”.

Scorsese added: “I’m very, very, very satisfied in a way that this picture has been through the nature of events and through time and through the pandemic, and this is how the film finally found its way to the public at this point in time. We didn’t plan this, but it seems fortuitous, and I’m very happy because I do think as we were, to address your idea of importance again, in the story, as we were”.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced countless movie productions to close down, creating a backlog of unreleased and unfinished movies in Hollywood. To make matters worse, events also discouraged moviegoers from visiting the cinema for many months.

In a four-and-a-half-star review, Far Out wrote: “As expected of Scorsese, every shot is perfectly crafted and brings the nature of the true-crime narrative to new cinematic heights. At three and a half hours long, Killers of the Flower Moon is utterly captivating, sensitive in its approach and an essential work in chronicling the power that the United States would eventually retirement.”

Watch Scorsese’s interview with Zane Lowe below.