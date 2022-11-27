Martin Scorsese is aware of the bizarre Tumblr fake movie trend









Mere days ago, it came to light that a number of pesky Tumblr users had been fabricating a Martin Scorsese movie named Goncharov that had been released in the 1970s, with the director now coming out to say that he is aware of the mischief.

Regarded as “the greatest mafia movie ever made”, according to the film’s poster, the fake film follows Goncharov, played by Robert De Niro (we think), a Russian gangster who is rising up the ranks in Naples. On his rise to supremacy, he has to contend with his ambitious wife Katya (Cybill Shepherd) and a violent hitman named Ice Pick Joe (John Cazale). Also included in the epic cast are the likes of Al Pacino, Gene Hackman and Daniela Bianchi.

The bizarre trend was brought to the attention of Martin Scorsese’s daughter, Francesca, on TikTok, with the young girl confirming that her father had heard of the viral meme.

“Do you guys think that Francesca has had to explain to her dad Martin Scorsese that Tumblr…” she was asked on the social media platform, whereupon the video cuts out and we see Francesca filming herself. Sharing a screenshot of her texts with her father, she asks him, “Did u see this?” referring to Goncharov, to which he responded, “Yes. I made that film years ago”.

*Not* starring Robert De Niro and Cybill Shepherd, the fake gangster epic was crowd-sourced by a dedicated Tumblr community, who made the whole thing look pretty authentic with scene dissections, Letterboxd reviews and even a seemingly real poster.

Take a look at the poster of the fake movie below, alongside Francesca’s video.

I made fanposter for the greatest mafia movie (n)ever made – Goncharov (1973) dir. Martin Scorsese pic.twitter.com/7SI51wslW7 — Beelz (@Beelzebubesque) November 18, 2022