'Goncharov': Tumblr creates hilarious fake Martin Scorsese movie

In the contemporary world of fake news and increasingly nonsensical cultural occurrences (see the November 13th boxing match between video game YouTuber Deji and world champion Floyd Mayweather), truly anything is believable. Did you know, for example, that director Martin Scorsese released a gangster movie named Goncharov in 1973 that nobody has ever seen?
Well, to tell you the truth, it’s only never been seen because it doesn’t exist at all, with users over at Tumblr creating a variety of fake posts about the fictional movie to drum up some harmless satire. *Not* starring Robert De Niro and Cybill Shepherd, the fake gangster epic was crowd-sourced by a dedicated Tumblr community, who made the whole thing look pretty authentic with scene dissections, Letterboxd reviews and even a seemingly real poster.
As well as these more mainstream pieces of marketing, the creative folk over at the preloved social media platform have also released fake stories about the film’s troubled production and have even gone so far as to stitch promotion for the movie into a pair of knockoff boots.
Regarded as “the greatest mafia movie ever made”, according to the film’s poster, the fake film follows Goncharov, played by Robert De Niro (we think), a Russian gangster who is rising up the ranks in Naples. On his rise to supremacy, he has to contend with his ambitious wife Katya (Cybill Shepherd) and a violent hitman named Ice Pick Joe (John Cazale). Also included in the epic cast are the likes of Al Pacino, Gene Hackman and Daniela Bianchi.
Certainly, the most bizarre turn of events during the peculiar Tumblr craze was when the real Lynda Carter, the original Wonder Woman, added to the fake drama by producing a photo of herself and Henry Winkler ‘attending the premiere’ for the 1973 movie at Grauman’s Chinese Theater.
Take a look at our favourite posts from the hilarious Tumblr trend that found its way to Twitter, below.