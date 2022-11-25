'Goncharov': Tumblr creates hilarious fake Martin Scorsese movie









In the contemporary world of fake news and increasingly nonsensical cultural occurrences (see the November 13th boxing match between video game YouTuber Deji and world champion Floyd Mayweather), truly anything is believable. Did you know, for example, that director Martin Scorsese released a gangster movie named Goncharov in 1973 that nobody has ever seen?

Well, to tell you the truth, it’s only never been seen because it doesn’t exist at all, with users over at Tumblr creating a variety of fake posts about the fictional movie to drum up some harmless satire. *Not* starring Robert De Niro and Cybill Shepherd, the fake gangster epic was crowd-sourced by a dedicated Tumblr community, who made the whole thing look pretty authentic with scene dissections, Letterboxd reviews and even a seemingly real poster.

As well as these more mainstream pieces of marketing, the creative folk over at the preloved social media platform have also released fake stories about the film’s troubled production and have even gone so far as to stitch promotion for the movie into a pair of knockoff boots.

Regarded as “the greatest mafia movie ever made”, according to the film’s poster, the fake film follows Goncharov, played by Robert De Niro (we think), a Russian gangster who is rising up the ranks in Naples. On his rise to supremacy, he has to contend with his ambitious wife Katya (Cybill Shepherd) and a violent hitman named Ice Pick Joe (John Cazale). Also included in the epic cast are the likes of Al Pacino, Gene Hackman and Daniela Bianchi.

Certainly, the most bizarre turn of events during the peculiar Tumblr craze was when the real Lynda Carter, the original Wonder Woman, added to the fake drama by producing a photo of herself and Henry Winkler ‘attending the premiere’ for the 1973 movie at Grauman’s Chinese Theater.

Take a look at our favourite posts from the hilarious Tumblr trend that found its way to Twitter, below.

I made fanposter for the greatest mafia movie (n)ever made – Goncharov (1973) dir. Martin Scorsese pic.twitter.com/7SI51wslW7 — Beelz (@Beelzebubesque) November 18, 2022

none of the tumblr posts pretending that goncharov is a real movie will ever be as funny as the original goncharov post pic.twitter.com/xP8gioyDpG — les schtroumpfs (commissions open) (@manglegrove) November 20, 2022

wonder woman getting into goncharov im screaming pic.twitter.com/Sim2YWnacN — el (@jaynotnow) November 21, 2022

i watched goncharov (scorsese, 1973) for the first time last night and it’s as good as everyone says. as luck would have it i managed to find a copy on DVD today, and even though it cost a little much, i had to have it in my collection. what a film. pic.twitter.com/3LeYYCSPBe — james (@_nintendojames) November 21, 2022