Martin Scorsese announces his next film is about Jesus









Legendary director Martin Scorsese has announced a new film about Jesus after a meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican.

Following Cannes Film Festival, Scorsese ventured across Italy, which included a visit to the Vatican to see Pope Francis. While he was there, Scorsese spoke at a Rome conference, and informed the crowd about his next project: “I have responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus.

Scorsese added of the project: “And I’m about to start making it”.

Prior to the announcement, Scorsese and his wife Helen Morris attended another conference, ‘The Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination’, which is where they briefly conversed with Pope Francis at the Vatican. Scorsese is expected to speak at events in Rome and Bologna later this week while in Italy. Currently, there is no further information regarding his religion-based project.

Scorsese’s new film Killers of the Flower Moon recently premiered in Cannes and stars Robert De Niro alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. The Martin Scorsese film is based on David Grann’s 2017 book of the same name and focuses on the serial murders of members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma in the 1920s after oil was discovered on their land.

Following the showing of Killers of the Flower Moon at the film festival, director Scorsese received a nine-minute standing ovation from the audience. He told those in attendance: “I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything like this. It’s taken its time to come around, but Apple did so great by us, shooting out there… there was lots of grass – I’m a New Yorker. We also lived in that world with the Osage, we really did, and we really miss it.”

Watch the trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon below.