Martin Duffy of Primal Scream and Felt dies at 55









Indie musician Martin Duffy, who played keyboards for Primal Scream and Felt, has died at the age of 55.

Duffy was a central figure in the late 1980s rock ‘n’ roll movement that formed a counterpoint to prevalent synth pop. After responding to a Virgin Records advert saying, “Do you want to be a rock ‘n’ roll star?” Duffy joined Felt which became a pivotal band on the scene.

They then signed with Creation Records where Duffy helped to establish the sound of the forthcoming era with pioneering instrumental sounds. This was a sound that would later prompt Tim Burgess to opine that Duffy was “the only musical genius I have ever met.”

With his new sound, he helped to inspire a scene. As Burgess continued to tell the Quietus: “Me and [My Bloody Valentine’s] Kevin Shields sat up all night once with open mouths praising his natural ability.”

He continued to spread this influence once Felt folded in 1989 after releasing ten albums. Thereafter, Duffy joined Primal Scream and became an integral member of the band. He also later joined The Charlatans and collaborated with various other artists, and he released a solo record, Assorted Promenades, back in 2014.

Duffy’s health problems first arose in 1993, after he was nearly fatally stabbed while on tour in New York City with Primal Scream. However, as of yet, no formal cause of death has been announced.

The news of his sad passing was broken by Burgess who shared the following tribute: “Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul. Martin Duffy stepped in to save The Charlatans when we lost Rob – he played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend. He toured with me in my solo band too – he was a pleasure to spend time with. Safe travels Duffy.”

