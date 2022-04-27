Real Estate’s Martin Courtney shares new video for 'Corncob'









Martin Courtney - 'Corncob' 6.7

Real Estate frontman Martin Courtney has confirmed a brand new album, marking his first solo offering since his 2015 debut LP Many Moons. Magic Signs is out on June 24th via Domino, and to celebrate the news he’s shared a new video for the lead single ‘Corncob’.

Directed by Bráulio Amado and Antonio Vicentini, the new visual sees Courtney performing ‘Corncob’ while bathed in purple light. As his layered vocals blend with fizzing synth lines and viscous lap steel guitar, an animated magician transforms himself into everything from a baby crane to a flock of clouds.

Describing the nostalgic new single in a recent statement, Courtney said: “The lyrics are about a specific time, the end of youth, pre-adulthood, scummy kid hanging around your hometown a little too long, smoking weed and driving around the surrounding area with your friends to get as completely lost as possible.”

He continued: “Eventually getting home using these little green signs that are posted throughout the NJ suburbs telling you which way to go to reach different towns. We called them magic signs. You do this enough times and it eventually gets harder and harder to get lost. A song about pushing the boundaries of where you grew up until you exhaust the mystery and hit a different kind of boundary. A song about aimless kids looking for direction.”

With ‘Corncob’, Courtney conjures up a lush sonic landscape nestled somewhere between the wide-open plains of Neil Young’s Harvest and the lunar dunes of Beach House’s Bloom. With all its warm tones and reminiscences, there’s something immensely comforting about this new offering.

Magic Sign was recorded, mixed, and co-produced by Rob Schnapf. The album features additional instrumentation by Matt Barrick, Oliver Hill, Kacey Johansing, and Tim Ramsey. You can see the full tracklist below.

Magic Sign Tracklisting:

‘Corncob’ ‘Outcome’ ‘Sailboat’ ‘Shoes’ ‘Time to Go’ ‘Merlin’ ‘Living Rooms’ ‘Mulch’ ‘Terrestrial’ ‘Exit Music’