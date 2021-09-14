Marrakech International Film Festival has been postponed







In line with the ongoing state of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Marrakech International Film Festival has chosen to postpone its 19th edition. The Festival Foundation will continue to present its industry and talent development Atlas Workshops, however, conducting such sessions online from November 22-25 with the support of Netflix.

Such Atlas Workshops were set up to support the new generation of Moroccan, Arab and African filmmakers. Two winners of the Atlas Prize for Post-Production were selected for competition at the Cannes Film Festival’s Critics’ Week, Khadar Ahmed’s The Gravedigger’s Wife and Omar El Zohairy’s Feathers.

Marrakech International Film Festival has experienced multiple setbacks in recent years for multiple reasons, including a lack of sponsorship and the departure of artistic director Christoph Terhechte.

Film festivals have generally seen a return to normality in 2021, with the London Film Festival, The Cannes Film Festival and many more once again welcoming cinema lovers through their doors. Only recently announced, the London Film Festival includes a line-up of 39% female directors, non-binary directors/creators or co-directors, Tricia Tuttle, the director of the festival has reported: “I do think the industry is moving in the right direction”.

Continuing to discuss such representation, she noted, “I love the fact this year that we have more female filmmakers in the gala and special presentations here than we ever have done. I think what that says is that more is being invested in female filmmakers to tell big stories that will play alongside any other film in the world”.

Other female directors on the festival’s slate include Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter, Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir: Part II, and Jane Campion’s 1920s western The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch. These films include other significant screenings including Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Pablo Larraín’s Princess Diana drama Spencer, Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria.

