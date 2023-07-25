The Marlon Brando performance that “intimidated” Jack Nicholson









Marlon Brando‘s acting prowess has been a source of inspiration and intimidation in equal measure to many in Hollywood. One of the most eminent actors to have felt ‘intimidated’ by Brando’s performance was none other than Jack Nicholson, a renowned method actor in his own right. Now a veteran himself, one who would no doubt instil a sense of intimidation and fear in his younger peers, Nicholson was once upon a time an up-and-comer, for whom being in Brando’s presence was almost too much.

Brando was widely acclaimed for introducing method acting to Hollywood, a technique involving deeply emotive performances that required intense immersion in character. In preparation for his 1950 role in The Men, Brando moved to the extreme of staying at a VA hospital in Van Nuys, California, where he spent time mingling with wounded veterans to embrace the psyche of a paralysed vet that he was set to portray.

Flash forward to 1976, when Brando starred alongside Nicholson in the western, The Missouri Breaks. Despite Nicholson’s extensive experience and acclaim in the industry, fresh off the Academy Award-winning One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, he found himself entirely out of his element in Brando’s company. Nicholson detailed the intensity of his experience in a candid interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

“I watched some of Brando’s dailies, nine or ten takes of this same scene. Each take was an art film in itself. I sat there stunned by the variety, the depth, the amount of silent articulation of what a scene meant. The next day I woke up completely destroyed. The full catastrophe of it hit me overnight,” Nicholson reminisced.

Nicholson’s account highlights the profound impact Brando’s performances had on him. The sheer depth and breadth of Brando’s expression in each take left Nicholson in awe, leading to a sense of self-doubt that artistically shattered him – an amusing thought for modern readers who know just how big a legend in the industry Nicholson eventually became.

The situation was so critical that director Arthur Penn had to nurse Nicholson back to ‘artistic health’ for the production to continue. Nicholson’s anecdote serves to cement further Brando’s stature as an actor and his profound influence on his contemporaries. In retrospect, it seems like his method acting techniques weren’t just for his personal characterisation – they also served to push other actors around him to strive for excellence.

Despite a severe momentary lack of confidence, Nicholson overcame his insecurities, partly due to Brando’s influence. He later delivered some of the most iconic performances in Hollywood, carrying with him the lessons he learnt from his time with one of the silver screen greats, and undoubtedly proved himself a worthy champion to take up the flaming torch of Brando.