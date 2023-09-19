Mark Wahlberg reveals plans to stop acting at the “same pace”









Mark Wahlberg has discussed his future plans in Hollywood and revealed his hopes to slow down his acting career.

Although the ongoing strikes have currently brought Hollywood to a standstill, Wahlberg still has an array of projects in the pipeline. One of his upcoming movies includes The Six Billion Dollar Man, which is currently in pre-production and is a sci-fi based on the television series from the 1970s titled The Six Million Dollar Man.

However, Wahlberg, who often also works on his projects as a producer, doesn’t foresee himself to continue starring in movies at such a fast pace in the future. “Well, I’m certainly working harder now than ever,” he admitted in a new interview.

“Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit. Hopefully my kids, we’ll see what their interests are, but I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now,” he added to Cigar Aficionado.

Wahlberg, who has four children with his wife Rhea Dunham, then addressed the difficulties of balancing work and family. He added: “That’s for sure. Because that’s the most difficult thing.””

In the same interview, Wahlberg also revealed he only became a producer “out of necessity”. The Ted star explained: “I started becoming a producer out of necessity. I didn’t want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise or whoever was already established before me and were the guys at the time, and Leo [DiCaprio] to go and pass on a movie until I could get my hands on it.”

He continued: “I was always proactive in trying to find material and things that I could produce, that I knew was right for me, create my own destiny.”

Meanwhile, Jack White recently criticised Wahlberg along with Joe Rogan for speaking with Donald Trump at a UFC event. The former White Stripes singer said: “Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book.”